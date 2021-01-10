Hurricanes wide receiver Mike Harley will return to Miami for 2021 season

Mike Harley #3 of the Miami Hurricanes in action against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Another key player on the Miami Hurricanes offense has decided to run it back.

Wide receiver Mike Harley announced on social media that he would be returning to the Hurricanes for one more year.

It’s time I remove my standardized way of living as well as my plans. Here’s the pen GOD! Ima enjoy my life as you write my story! pic.twitter.com/81B3P0lYng — Michael Harley Jr. (@MikeHarleyjr) January 10, 2021

Harley just completed his fourth collegiate year, leading Miami with 57 receptions while adding 799 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season.

The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to all athletes in 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Also coming back for a bonus season is star quarterback D’Eriq King, who announced his intent to return before suffering a torn ACL during Miami’s loss in the Cheez-It Bowl last month.