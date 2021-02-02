Flores promotes two coaches to serve as offensive coordinator, per reports

Head Coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins speaks with Tua Tagovailoa #1 during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins search for an offensive coordinator has ended with two offensive coordinators.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins are naming Running Backs coach Eric Studesville and Quarterbacks coach George Godsey as co-offensive coordinators.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that new Dolphins Quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye will work directly with the quarterbacks.

The Dolphins parted ways with Chan Gailey after this season.

This will be the team’s third change at the job in the past three seasons.

ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe reports that it’s not yet known who will call the plays, but it will be a collaboration.