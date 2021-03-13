Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 31 - Panthers midseason report with Ian Margol

SUNRISE, Fla. – Episode 31 of Chirping the Cats is a doozy as Local 10′s David Dwork and Ian Margol dive into a plethora of Panthers topics as the team nears the halfway point of what has so far been a very successful season.

Some of the topics discussed were weather goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has returned to the form that made him one of the top netminders in the league, the emergence of Mason Marchment, the solid all-around game of Frank Vatrano, a breakdown of how youngsters Owen Tippett and Grigori Denisenko are developing, and an analysis of waiver ware pickup Gustav Forsling.

