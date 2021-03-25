Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 32 - Panthers radio play-by-play voice Doug Plagens

SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 32 of Chirping the Cats, host David Dwork is joined by Florida Panthers radio play-by-play voice Doug Plagens. Dave and Doug discuss into the current state of the team, how well the team has meshed both on and off the ice and give credit to first year general manager Bill Zito for bringing in players who instantly have fit into head coach Joel Quenneville’s systems.

They also chat about Doug’s love for the game of baseball and his affinity for ballpark road trips, how he got started as a broadcaster and also the time-honored tradition of collecting sports cards, something both Doug and David have enjoyed doing for much of their lives.

