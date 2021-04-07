Molina, Cardinals rally past Alcantara, Marlins 4-2

Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at loanDepot park on April 06, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Yadier Molina hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly off former batterymate Sandy Alcantara to cap a three-run rally in the sixth inning that sent the St. Louis Cardinals over Miami Marlins 4-2.

Dylan Carson hit his second homer of the season for an insurance run in the ninth.

Alcantara was traded by St. Louis in a package to Miami for Marcell Ozuna in December 2017.

Alcantara tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in the first five innings, shutting out the Cardinals on two hits.

A passed ball, an RBI grounder and Molina’s fly put the Cardinals ahead.