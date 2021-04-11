Stroman lasts 9 pitches in Mets-Marlins’ rainout, angry game was ever started

Marcus Stroman of the New York Mets pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on April 11, 2021 in the Queens borough of New York City.

NEW YORK – Marcus Stroman was unhappy that the New York Mets began their game against the Miami Marlins in a steady rain, and he lasted just nine pitches before play was stopped.

The game began at 1:10 p.m. and was halted by plate umpire D.J. Reyburn after seven minutes.

It was suspended after a wait of 2 hours, 10 minutes and will be continued as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 31.

Home teams decide whether to start games.

“This game should have never been started. Not smart at all,” Stroman tweeted. “Those conditions put everyone at risk. Beyond happy no players on either side were injured.”