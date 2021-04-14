Sports

Duvall hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Marlins rout Braves 14-8

Associated Press

Tags: 
MLB
,
Marlins
,
Miami Marlins
Adam Duvall of the Miami Marlins hits a two-run double in the fourth inning of an MLB game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (2021 Getty Images)

ATLANTA – Adam Duvall drove in seven runs against his former Atlanta teammates with four hits, including two home runs, and the Miami Marlins beat Max Fried and the Braves 14-8.

Duvall’s two-run double during a four-run fourth inning gave Miami the lead.

He hit his first homer of the game in the third inning and added a three-run shot in the seventh.

He has three homers in the first two games of the series, giving him four for the season.

Duvall tied a Marlins record by becoming the sixth player to drive in seven.

Miami has now won three straight games for the first time this season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.