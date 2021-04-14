Duvall hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Marlins rout Braves 14-8

Adam Duvall of the Miami Marlins hits a two-run double in the fourth inning of an MLB game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLANTA – Adam Duvall drove in seven runs against his former Atlanta teammates with four hits, including two home runs, and the Miami Marlins beat Max Fried and the Braves 14-8.

Duvall’s two-run double during a four-run fourth inning gave Miami the lead.

He hit his first homer of the game in the third inning and added a three-run shot in the seventh.

He has three homers in the first two games of the series, giving him four for the season.

Duvall tied a Marlins record by becoming the sixth player to drive in seven.

Miami has now won three straight games for the first time this season.