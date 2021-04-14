Duvall hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Marlins rout Braves 14-8

ATLANTA – Adam Duvall drove in seven runs against his former Atlanta teammates with four hits, including two home runs, and the Miami Marlins beat Max Fried and the Braves 14-8.
Duvall’s two-run double during a four-run fourth inning gave Miami the lead.
He hit his first homer of the game in the third inning and added a three-run shot in the seventh.
He has three homers in the first two games of the series, giving him four for the season.
Duvall tied a Marlins record by becoming the sixth player to drive in seven.
Miami has now won three straight games for the first time this season.