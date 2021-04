Miami Marlins celebrate the walk off single by Jorge Alfaro in the tenth inning to defeat the San Francisco Giants by score of 7-6 at loanDepot park on April 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Jorge Alfaro hit a game-ending, two-run double, and the Miami Marlins rallied from two-run deficits in the ninth and 10th innings to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-6.

San Francisco led 5-3 before RBI singles in the ninth by Alfaro and Starling Marte off Jake McGee.

Brandon Belt’s run-scoring double against Yimi García put the Giants ahead 6-5 in the 10th.

San Francisco catcher Buster Posey was hit on the left arm by Sandy Alcantara’s final pitch, then left the game at the half-inning.