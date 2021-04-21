Rojas’ 4 hits not enough to fuel comeback, Orioles beat Marlins 7-5

Miguel Rojas of the Miami Marlins high fives Garrett Cooper after scoring a run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at loanDepot park on April 20, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Trey Mancini and Freddy Galvis each hit a solo homer in the third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Miami Marlins 7-5.

Matt Harvey allowed three runs in five innings for his first win since July 13, 2019, with the Angels.

César Valdez retired all four batters he faced for his fourth save, and Baltimore won despite being outhit 11-9.

Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas tied a career-high with four hits.

Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander had to be helped to the clubhouse after he sprained his left ankle in the first inning.

Santander singled and was injured returning to first base on a pickoff throw.