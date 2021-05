Gonzalo Higuain of Inter Miami CF reacts against CF Montreal during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium on May 12, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

CINCINNATI – Gonzalo Higuaín broke a tie in the 85th minute with his second goal of the game and Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 on Sunday.

The Miami win spoiled Cincinnati’s home opener and TQL Stadium debut.

Miami (2-2-2) squandered a two-goal advantage before Higuaín’s shot from the center of the box found the top right corner.

Cincinnati dropped to 0-3-1.