Game One between Heat and Bucks set for Saturday afternoon

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, right, controls the ball as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, back left, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are preparing to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

While the full series schedule has yet to be released, we now know when the Heat and Bucks will begin their postseason battle.

Game One will take place on Saturday from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The series marks the second consecutive postseason that Miami and Milwaukee have locked horns after the Eastern Conference foes met in the second round last summer.

When the dust settled, it was the Heat that came out on top, defeating the Bucks in five games.

The Heat finished this season as the six seed in the Eastern Conference, compiling a 40-32 record.

Milwaukee finished third in the East with a 46-26 record, good for third place. The Bucks also defeated Miami in two of their three regular season meetings.