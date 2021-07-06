Isaiah Wong returns to UM Hoops for another season

Miami guard Isaiah Wong drives to the basket as Boston College forward Nik Popovic defends during the second half of a college basketball game, Feb. 12, 2020, in Coral Gables, Florida. The Hurricanes won 85-58.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes basketball team got a big boost on Tuesday.

Isaiah Wong announced that he will be back for the 2021-2022 season.

The guard initially entered his name into consideration for the draft, but kept his eligibility open at Miami.

Wong finished fifth in the ACC in scoring.

Wong has played in all 58 games over the past two seasons, averaging 12.1 points per game.

Wong said, “Being in the NBA has been a lifelong dream of mine. Experiencing workouts and interviews, along with seeing some of the day-to-day life of being a professional, has given me a taste of how close I am to having that dream come true. With that said, after taking it all in, now armed with the knowledge of what it’s going to take to be the type of candidate I desire, my family and I have decided that I will be returning to Miami to fight for more! I’m 100% committed to doing what it takes to return this program to where it belongs and have the season it deserves.”

Head coach Jim Larranaga said, “Isaiah gained valuable insights from the NBA teams while navigating the pre-draft process and learning a great deal that will help him as he pursues his goal of playing at the highest level.”