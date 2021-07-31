Marlins manager Don Mattingly tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI – Miami marlins Manager Don Mattingly will not manage the team for the foreseeable future after testing positive for COVID-19.
Mattingly, who has been vaccinated, is experiencing mild symptoms.
He will not be with the team at least through their weekend series with the New York Yankees, which continues Saturday night at loanDepot park.
Marlins bench coach James Rowson will manage in Mattingly’s place during his absence.
Miami begins a four-game home series against the New York Mets on Monday.