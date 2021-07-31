Partly Cloudy icon
87º
wplg logo

Sports

Marlins manager Don Mattingly tests positive for COVID-19

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: MLB, Marlins, Miami Marlins
Manager Don Mattingly of the Miami Marlins speaks with the media prior to the game against the San Diego Padres at loanDepot park on July 23, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
Manager Don Mattingly of the Miami Marlins speaks with the media prior to the game against the San Diego Padres at loanDepot park on July 23, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (2021 Mark Brown)

MIAMI – Miami marlins Manager Don Mattingly will not manage the team for the foreseeable future after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mattingly, who has been vaccinated, is experiencing mild symptoms.

He will not be with the team at least through their weekend series with the New York Yankees, which continues Saturday night at loanDepot park.

Marlins bench coach James Rowson will manage in Mattingly’s place during his absence.

Miami begins a four-game home series against the New York Mets on Monday.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter