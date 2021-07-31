Marlins manager Don Mattingly tests positive for COVID-19

Manager Don Mattingly of the Miami Marlins speaks with the media prior to the game against the San Diego Padres at loanDepot park on July 23, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Miami marlins Manager Don Mattingly will not manage the team for the foreseeable future after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mattingly, who has been vaccinated, is experiencing mild symptoms.

He will not be with the team at least through their weekend series with the New York Yankees, which continues Saturday night at loanDepot park.

Marlins bench coach James Rowson will manage in Mattingly’s place during his absence.

Miami begins a four-game home series against the New York Mets on Monday.