Rizzo shines again with key hit, Yankees beat Marlins 3-1

Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees singles in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on July 31, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Anthony Rizzo continued his remarkable debut with the Yankees with another key hit and New York completed a three-game sweep with a 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The partisan New York crowd in Miami finally got to cheer when the Yankees had an eighth-inning rally highlighted by RBI singles from Rizzo and Aaron Judge.

Rizzo singled home Brett Gardner for the game-tying run in his third game with the Yankees.

The first baseman was acquired in a trade from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline and hit a homer in each of his first two games with New York before Sunday’s clutch hit.

Sandy Alcantara pitched a gem for Miami in the loss, giving up just two hits over seven innings while striking out 10 Yankees.