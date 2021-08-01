Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

Rizzo shines again with key hit, Yankees beat Marlins 3-1

Associated Press

Tags: MLB, Marlins, Miami Marlins
Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees singles in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on July 31, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (2021 Getty Images)

MIAMI – Anthony Rizzo continued his remarkable debut with the Yankees with another key hit and New York completed a three-game sweep with a 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The partisan New York crowd in Miami finally got to cheer when the Yankees had an eighth-inning rally highlighted by RBI singles from Rizzo and Aaron Judge.

Rizzo singled home Brett Gardner for the game-tying run in his third game with the Yankees.

The first baseman was acquired in a trade from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline and hit a homer in each of his first two games with New York before Sunday’s clutch hit.

Sandy Alcantara pitched a gem for Miami in the loss, giving up just two hits over seven innings while striking out 10 Yankees.

