Jackson 1st MLB HR, Neidert 1st win as Marlins edge Mets 5-4

Associated Press

Dylan Floro of the Miami Marlins is congratulated by Alex Jackson after defeating the against the New York Mets at loanDepot park on August 3, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (2021 Getty Images)

MIAMI – Newly acquired Alex Jackson hit his first career home run, Nick Neidert earned his first big league win and the Miami Marlins beat the NL East-leading New York Mets 5-4.

Isan Díaz also homered, Bryan De La Cruz had three hits and Lewis Brinson had two hits and scored twice for the last-place Marlins, who have won the first two of the four-game series.

Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater ejected New York manager Luis Rojas before the bottom of the seventh.

New York has lost five of six and are 8-11 since the All-Star break.

The Mets were limited to five hits by Neidert and four relievers.

