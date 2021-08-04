Jackson 1st MLB HR, Neidert 1st win as Marlins edge Mets 5-4

Dylan Floro of the Miami Marlins is congratulated by Alex Jackson after defeating the against the New York Mets at loanDepot park on August 3, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Newly acquired Alex Jackson hit his first career home run, Nick Neidert earned his first big league win and the Miami Marlins beat the NL East-leading New York Mets 5-4.

Isan Díaz also homered, Bryan De La Cruz had three hits and Lewis Brinson had two hits and scored twice for the last-place Marlins, who have won the first two of the four-game series.

Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater ejected New York manager Luis Rojas before the bottom of the seventh.

New York has lost five of six and are 8-11 since the All-Star break.

The Mets were limited to five hits by Neidert and four relievers.