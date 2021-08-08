Dolphins work out contract dispute with Xavien Howard, who will not be traded, per reports

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Some extremely good news coming from Miami Dolphins Training Camp Sunday morning.
According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Dolphins and Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard have agreed to a restructuring of Howard’s contract.
The 28-year-old is widely considered one of the best in the league at his position.
Last season, Howard led the NFL with 10 interceptions.
As part of the new deal, Howard received $1 million in Pro Bowl incentives and another $3.5 million in additional incentives, all added to his contract for the 2021 season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Howard also had all fines from not attending Miami’s mandatory minicamp rescinded, per the report.
Originally signing his deal in 2019, Howard remains under contract with the Dolphins through the 2024 NFL season.
Howard’s agent, David Canter, posted a message on social media thanking the Dolphins for helping make the deal happen.
Want to thank Coach Flores, Chris Grier and Brandon Shore for doing something unexpected and difficult to say the least. Many times over the past 8 months we all did not expect anything to happen. The organization handled us with absolute class and professionalism.— DEC Management (@davidcanter) August 8, 2021