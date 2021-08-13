Partly Cloudy icon
Dolphins rookie safety has been a ball magnet in camp

Associated Press

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland holds cornerback Tino Ellis during an NFL football practice, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins rookie safety Jevon Holland has been a standout so far in training camp.

The second-round pick from the University of Oregon has made three interceptions, including one this week in a joint practice with the Chicago Bears.

Holland is one of five picks the Dolphins made in the first two rounds of the draft, and all could play significant roles as rookies.

The progress of several has been slowed by injuries.

But Holland has taken snaps with the first team while he competes for playing time with veteran Jason McCourty.

