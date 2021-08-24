Chirping the Cats: Episode 37 - Favorite Florida Panthers memories, Part 2 of 3

SUNRISE, Fla. – Chirping the Cats Episode 37 is part two of our three-part series of favorite Florida Panthers memories in which host David Dwork speaks to a variety of guests, including former players, current and former broadcasters, and members of the media, to get a varying perspective of favorite Florida Panthers memories from the team’s nearly 30 years of existence.

Part two features interviews with former Panthers goalie Scott Clemmensen, longtime Panthers follower and Local 10 reporter Ian Margol, Panthers television host and sideline reporter Jessica Blaylock, Florida Hockey Now beat writer George Richards, who has been covering the team for nearly 20 years, New Found Glory base player and Panthers fan Ian Gruska and Panthers television play by play voice Steve Goldstein.

