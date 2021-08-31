Dolphins make final roster cuts, including a few surprises

Reid Sinnett of the Miami Dolphins hands the ball off to Gerrid Doaks in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during a preseason game at Paul Brown Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced the release of nearly 30 players on Tuesday afternoon as NFL teams had to cut their rosters down to 53 players.

The deadline for Miami to trim its roster from 80 to 53 was 4 p.m. Tuesday.

One noticeable cut from the Dolphins was quarterback Reid Sinnett, who performed well during training camp and particularly during Miami’s comeback preseason win on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Among the players who were waived or released were linebackers Benardrick McKinney and Shaq Griffin, running back Patrick Laird and wide receivers Malcom Perry and Kirk Merritt.

The moves indicate that Miami will now head into the season with 12 defensive backs, seven wide receivers, five tight ends and three running backs.

A full list of the Dolphins roster moves can be found by clicking here.

Ad

Don’t be surprised to see a few of those players brought back to Miami’s practice squad, though some, like Sinnett, could get scooped up by another team.

The Dolphins will now begin preparing for the regular season, which kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 12 at New England.