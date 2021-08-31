Stephen Ross, Brian Flores give show of support to Tua Tagovailoa as Deshaun Watson rumors fade

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to tight end Adam Shaheen (80) during an NFL football practice Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Tua Tagovailoa is the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback and that isn’t changing any time soon.

On Tuesday, Pro Football Talk reported that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was the person in the organization that was pushing for Miami to acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

A Dolphins team source told Local 10 News that Ross firmly believes in Tagovailoa, and that any report that he is pushing the team to go for Watson is inaccurate.

On top of the team’s statement, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that Dolphins head coach Brian Flores gave Tagovailoa a vote of confidence as well.

Flores reportedly stood in front of players and staff and emphasized that Tagovailoa is “our quarterback.”

The Dolphins open the season Sept 12. in New England.

The quarterback matchup should be interesting that day.

Tagovailoa will go up against his former backup quarterback at Alabama, Mac Jones.