‘Pick a guy and let it fly’: Tagovailoa relishes advice from Dan Marino on Hall of Famer’s 60th birthday

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins throws the ball at the Baptist Health Training Complex on August 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins enter Week 2 of the NFL season sitting in first place of the AFC East.

If the Fins want to stay in their perch atop of the division, they’ll have to come up with another big win this weekend.

Miami will welcome Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to South Florida, a team that has beaten the Dolphins in seven of their last eight meetings.

It’s a challenge that second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is up for, though he knows it will be no walk in the park.

“They provide a good amount of problems for us,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s a veteran defense, so with Jordan (Poyer) on one side and (Taron) Johnson on the other side, (Matt) Milano inside, (Tremaine Edmunds) on the other side, you never know what’s going to happen.”

Buffalo will undoubtedly arrive to South Florida a hungry team desperate for a win following their Week 1 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Miami will get a nice boost on offense though, in the form of deep threat wide receiver Will Fuller.

Tagovailoa expressed excitement when asked about playing with Fuller, who Miami signed to a one-year deal during the offseason.

“I think it’s fun, and it’s good to have Will back,” Tua said Wednesday. “We can see in the game plan what things he can do to help us win.”

Fuller missed the Dolphins’ victory in New England because he was serving the final game of a six-game suspension he was handed while playing for the Houston Texans.

Tua said he watched a lot of film from Fuller’s days with the Texans. The pair also did extensive work together during the offseason, from throwing sessions and chemistry building to sharing the same strength coach.

“I’ve always had a relationship with Will since we picked him up in the offseason,” Tagovailoa said. “We’ve texted, we’ve chatted, but really, when I asked him to come out and throw, and he moved down here, he came out and it was just a conversation that we had. He asked me who I was training with, and the rest is history.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GOAT

The quarterback who many believe to be the next great QB in Dolphins history did not hesitate to wish the greatest quarterback in team history a very happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to Dan,” was the first thing Tua said to the media, in honor of Hall of Fame QB Dan Marino turning 60 on Wednesday. “I got to see Dan today and wished him a happy birthday.”

Tagovailoa said Marino isn’t much of a texter, so he was glad to catch him at the team’s practice facility.

Marino has taken a much more hands-on approach with the Dolphins in recent seasons, something that has been welcomed by the young arms in Miami’s quarterback room.

“Dan sits in our meetings and helps us with things that we don’t see, or we never thought of seeing,” Tagovailoa said. “I think it’s really good to hear from his perspective, someone who has played the position.”

When asked what the best piece of advice Marino has given him, Tua shot a quick smile before answering.

“Pick a guy and let it fly.”