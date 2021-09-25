Dolphins placing QB Tua Tagovailoa on Injured Reserve, will miss at least three games

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins reacts after being sacked against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are going to be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for at least a few more weeks.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Miami is placing the second year QB on Injured Reserve due to his rib injury.

That means Tagovailoa will be out for another three weeks, at minimum.

Miami plays in Las Vegas against the Raiders this Sunday before hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 3 and traveling to face the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 10.

Jacoby Brissett will take over as the Dolphins starting quarterback while Tagovailoa is out.

The next game Tua will be eligible to play is on Oct. 17 when Miami faces the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Tagovailoa was injured during the first quarter last week’s 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills.