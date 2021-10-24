Partly Cloudy icon
Inter Miami scores 4 in 2nd half, routs FC Cincinnati 5-1

Associated Press

Tags: MLS, Inter Miami, Inter Miami CF
Gonzalo Higuain and Federico Higuain of Inter Miami CF celebrate after a goal in the 53' minute against FC Cincinnati during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (2021 Michael Reaves)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Gonzalo Higuaín scored the first of four second-half goals and Inter Miami kept its slim playoff hopes alive with a 5-1 victory over FC Cincinnati.

Miami (11-15-5) has won two in a row after a six-game losing streak and swept three matches against Cincinnati (4-19-8) this season.

It was also Miami’s largest margin of victory while Cincinnati extended its club-record losing streak to nine games.

Higuaín scored on a header in the 53rd minute.

Indiana Vassilev, Lewis Morgan, and Julián Carranza then added goals within a 16-minute span.  

Brandon Vázquez scored on a header from close range in the 21st minute for Cincinnati.

