Bills wake up in second half to beat Dolphins 26-11

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Josh Allen shook off the rust from a bye week off and a shaky first half to throw touchdown passes on consecutive second-half drives in leading the Buffalo Bills to a 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins.

After managing just 100 yards net offense through Buffalo’s first possession of the third quarter, Allen found his rhythm in overseeing a pair of scoring drives which combined for 22 plays and covered 151 yards.

The Bills rebounded from a heart-breaking 34-31 loss to Tennessee on Oct. 18 by beating their division rival for a series-record seventh consecutive time.

The Dolphins dropped to 1-7 and have lost seven straight to match their longest skid since losing their first seven games of the 2019 season.