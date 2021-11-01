Dolphins head coach Brian Flores again says ‘Tua’s our quarterback’ ahead of trade deadline

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws the ball during a practice and media availability by the Miami Dolphins In Ware, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The Dolphins play the Jaguars in a regular season NFL game on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspurs White Hart Lane stadium in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – If Dolphins head coach Brian Flores sounds like a broken record, he’s well aware of it.

Day-after-day, Flores has had the same line in regards to trade rumors about Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Flores said Monday, “I basically answer it every day, the same way, Tua’s our quarterback. Any conversations that I have with Chris, I have with Steve, keep them internal and they’ll remain that way.”

The Dolphins lost 26-11 at Buffalo on Sunday, it was their seventh straight loss.

The Dolphins host the Houston Texans this upcoming Sunday.

Flores was asked why he doesn’t just shoot down the Watson to Miami rumors.

Flores said, “When I say Tua’s the quarterback, I don’t know what more I can say. That’s kind of the way I’ve handled this and approached this for the last few weeks.”

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m.

There will be clarity at that time.