Dolphins GM Chris Grier: ‘It pisses me off’ to reports Dolphins tried to influence Deshaun Watson to settle cases

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier held a rare in-season news conference on Wednesday.

The Dolphins and Houston Texans failed to reach a trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Grier was most animated in his denial at claims that the team tried to influence the quarterback to settle his pending 22 civil accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Grier said, “I think any suggestion that this organization would be dealing behind the scene and trying to influence decisions is absolutely ridiculous and categorically false. To say that we’d be involved in that is just flat wrong, it pisses me off, I’m sorry.”

Grier said, “It’s my job as General Manager to always investigate every avenue and potentially players that may or may not be available... we’ve done that from day 1... I think that’s how every team in the NFL operates.”

The GM emphasized that no trade was made.

Grier said the Dolphins are pleased with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

He said, “We’re very happy with Tua. We think he’s developing well. Brian’s been very consistent with his message and we have as well.”

Grier said the team can believe in Tua and still pursue one of the top players in the league.

When asked if it was a mistake to take Tua over Justin Herbert, Grier said, “I don’t know. I’ll leave that for you to decide.”

Grier called the CBS report that Flores wanted Herbert over Tua “Not accurate.”