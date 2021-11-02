Report: Dolphins and Texans do not reach a deal for Deshaun Watson; Miami sticking with Tua Tagovailoa

(Justin Rex,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE- In an Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson practices with the team during NFL football practice in Houston. Attorneys involved in the lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual assault and harassment say the FBI has become involved in the case. Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women who have sued Watson, said Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 he and some of his clients have spoken with FBI agents about the allegations against Watson.(AP Photo/Justin Rex_file)

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins are sticking with Tua Tagovailoa.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins will not be making a trade for Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The two teams had conversations for months.

Schefter reports that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross made the final decision to not move forward.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has repeatedly said that Tua was the Dolphins quarterback.

Miami has currently lost 7 games in a row.

Tagovailoa is in his second season in the NFL.

The former Alabama quarterback will have the rest of the season to showcase his abilities for the Dolphins.

As for Watson, he still has 22 pending civil cases alleging inappropriate sexual behavior.

Watson’s legal problem were one of the obstacles to a potential deal.