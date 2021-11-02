Report: Dolphins and Texans do not reach a deal for Deshaun Watson; Miami sticking with Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins are sticking with Tua Tagovailoa.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins will not be making a trade for Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The two teams had conversations for months.
Schefter reports that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross made the final decision to not move forward.
Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has repeatedly said that Tua was the Dolphins quarterback.
Miami has currently lost 7 games in a row.
Tagovailoa is in his second season in the NFL.
The former Alabama quarterback will have the rest of the season to showcase his abilities for the Dolphins.
As for Watson, he still has 22 pending civil cases alleging inappropriate sexual behavior.
Watson’s legal problem were one of the obstacles to a potential deal.