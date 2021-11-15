Brian Flores expects Tua Tagovailoa to start at quarterback against Jets

Miami Dolphins fans cheer quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) at the end of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Ravens 22-10. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Tua Tagovailoa’s days as a relief pitcher may be over.

The Dolphins quarterback came off the bench against the Baltimore Ravens in the Dolphins 22-10 win last Thursday.

On Monday, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said that Tagovailoa will be the Dolphins starter against the Jets.

The issue for Tagovailoa is a broken middle finger on his throwing hand.

Flores said, “My expectation on Tua is that he’ll start this weekend. Obviously, he’s going to have some discomfort with the finger. Banged it the other day, which we were trying to avoid that, but it happened. He’s had some time to rest it and practice today and that’s my expectation for this weekend.”

Tagovailoa was sharp in his relief role against the Ravens.

Tagovailoa was 8/13 for 158 yards.

He also scored a rushing touchdown.

The Dolphins record is now 3-7 as they head to New York to face the 2-7 Jets.