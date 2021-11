The University of Miami athletic department is dealing with a major shakeup.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami athletic department is dealing with a major shakeup.

According to the Associated Press, the university and Athletic Director Blake James have parted ways.

The move comes two days after the Hurricanes football team, in the midst of an overall disappointing season, lost to rival Florida State in Tallahassee.

James was hired by the university in 2013.

There has been no official word from the school on James’ departure.