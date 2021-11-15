Manny Diaz on Miami’s loss to FSU: ‘It’s like getting hit with a ton of bricks’

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis scores a 2-point conversion with 25 seconds left for the win against Miami in an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Florida State defeated Miami 32-28.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz admitted Monday that Saturday’s 31-28 loss at Florida State did not just feel like any loss.

Diaz said, “It’s 100 times worse. It’s like getting hit with a ton of bricks. And it’s not just the loss, it’s the way that we lost. Our guys were so brave and so courageous and came back and took control of the game, we just didn’t finish.”

Miami was able to take a 28-20 lead in the 4th quarter.

Florida State kicked a field goal to make the game 28-23.

Miami had Florida State backed up to a 4th and 14. Miami needed one stop to win the game and couldn’t get it.

Instead, the Noles went ahead on a touchdown and held on for the victory.

Diaz said, “The 4th and 14 will haunt me forever. It is what it is, it just happens. That what happens when you step into those games. There’s been wild moments for both sides and you know we have to own it and we were on the wrong side of history for this game.”

The Canes have their home finale Saturday against Virginia Tech.

Asked about the 4th and 14, Diaz said “As a coach you always blame yourself, you always blame yourself.... Is it a call? What could you have done more to prepare your guys to execute more in that situation... That’s what being a coach is all about, that’s what being in the arena is all about, that’s what being a competitor is all about.”

Diaz said it’s a lot more fun when those things happen for you, rather than against you.