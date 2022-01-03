73º
Fox’s late scoring surge pushes Kings past Heat 115-113

Associated Press

Tags: NBA, Heat, Miami Heat
Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven and guard Tyler Herro guard Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The Kings won 115-113. (Randall Benton, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 24 points over the final six minutes, including two free throws with 6.2 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings ended the Miami Heat’s five-game winning streak with a 115-113 victory.

Buddy Hield added 26 points for Sacramento.

Damian Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Davion Mitchell scored 12 points.

Tyler Herro and Omer Yurtseven had 22 points apiece for the Heat.

Kyle Lowry added 14 points and 12 assists.

Fox finished 14 of 15 on free throws.

