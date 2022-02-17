Miami holds on, Louisville on longest skid since 1940-41

Kameron McGusty of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates during the game against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on February 16, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Charlie Moore and Isaiah Wong scored 15 points apiece and Miami fought off a late Louisville push and beat the Cardinals 70-63.

It was the Hurricanes’ first-ever road win against the Cardinals.

Louisville’s loss marks its first seven-game losing streak since the 1940-41 season.

Wong’s four-point play with 3:31 left gave the Hurricanes a 64-54 lead before Louisville closed within three on a 7-0 run.

But Kameron McGusty hit a jumper, Moore sank two fouls shots and Wong threw down a dunk in the last 35 seconds to quash the threat.

Davis scored 18 points, El Ellis 17 and Noah Locke 11 for Louisville.