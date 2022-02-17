73º
Miami holds on, Louisville on longest skid since 1940-41

Associated Press

Kameron McGusty of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates during the game against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on February 16, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons, 2022 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Charlie Moore and Isaiah Wong scored 15 points apiece and Miami fought off a late Louisville push and beat the Cardinals 70-63.

It was the Hurricanes’ first-ever road win against the Cardinals.

Louisville’s loss marks its first seven-game losing streak since the 1940-41 season.

Wong’s four-point play with 3:31 left gave the Hurricanes a 64-54 lead before Louisville closed within three on a 7-0 run.

But Kameron McGusty hit a jumper, Moore sank two fouls shots and Wong threw down a dunk in the last 35 seconds to quash the threat.

Davis scored 18 points, El Ellis 17 and Noah Locke 11 for Louisville.

