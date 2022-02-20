Gardner, Clark rally Virginia to 74-71 victory over Miami

(Marta Lavandier, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Virginia guard Reece Beekman blocks Miami guard Kameron McGusty's drive to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Jayden Gardner scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half, Kihei Clark scored 14 of his 17 after the break and Virginia stormed back to beat Miami 74-71.

Gardner sank 9 of 14 shots and added seven rebounds for the Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6), who beat the Hurricanes (19-8, 11-5) for a sixth straight time.

Kameron McGusty opened the second half with a layup to push the Hurricanes’ lead to 40-30, but from there it was all Virginia.

He led Miami with 20 points.

The Cavaliers pulled even at 42 on a Gardner jumper with 15:43 remaining.

After a bucket by Miami’s Jordan Miller, Clark buried two 3-pointers, Gardner scored twice in the paint and Virginia used a 10-0 run to lead 52-44 with 12:37 left.

The Hurricanes got within two points three times.