Gardner, Clark rally Virginia to 74-71 victory over Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Jayden Gardner scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half, Kihei Clark scored 14 of his 17 after the break and Virginia stormed back to beat Miami 74-71.
Gardner sank 9 of 14 shots and added seven rebounds for the Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6), who beat the Hurricanes (19-8, 11-5) for a sixth straight time.
Kameron McGusty opened the second half with a layup to push the Hurricanes’ lead to 40-30, but from there it was all Virginia.
He led Miami with 20 points.
The Cavaliers pulled even at 42 on a Gardner jumper with 15:43 remaining.
After a bucket by Miami’s Jordan Miller, Clark buried two 3-pointers, Gardner scored twice in the paint and Virginia used a 10-0 run to lead 52-44 with 12:37 left.
The Hurricanes got within two points three times.