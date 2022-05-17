78º

Miami Sports Pod: Heat back in Eastern Conference Finals, Panthers finally advance to second round

Will Manso, Sports Director

Clay Ferraro, Sports Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10 Sports Anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss the ongoing playoff runs of the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers.

After defeating Philadelphia, the Heat will turn their attention to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Panthers advanced past Washington but now have to face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Will and Clay break down the key matchups and give their predictions for both series.

