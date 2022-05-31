80º

Chirping the Cats: Episode 55 – Reflecting on Panthers season with Erin Brown of The Hockey News

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

SUNRISE, Fla. – After taking a few days to process the Florida Panthers season ending in a stunning Second Round sweep at the hands of back-to-back Stanley Cup Champ Tampa Bay, Episode 55 of the Chirping the Cats podcast looks back at what was the best and most exhilarating Panthers season in decades.

CTC host David Dwork is joined by Erin Brown of The Hockey News to talk about what went wrong in the playoffs, what they liked about the season, what the future may hold for the Cats and lots of things in-between.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

