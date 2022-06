Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after a play in the fourth quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Fans of the Miami Dolphins will have plenty of chances to see their team get ready for the upcoming season.

The Dolphins announced the dates that the team’s practice facility will be open to the public during Training Camp.

Those dates are: July 3, Aug. 2, Aug. 3, Aug. 5, Aug. 6, Aug. 7, Aug. 24, and Aug. 25.

In order to secure tickets, fans must register on the team’s website.

Tickets will be released on July 7.