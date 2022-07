SUNRISE, Fla. – It was a busy week around the Florida Panthers as the 2021-22 NHL season finally came to a close. First, the Panthers hired Paul Maurice to be the team’s next head coach, and a few days later Roberto Luongo was announced as member of the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

A new coach, a Hall of Fame goalie and several other Panthers topics, including a key injury and another goalie to congratulate, are discussed by host David Dwork on this episode of the CTC pod.

