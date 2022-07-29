Marlins pitching prospect Max Meyer faces Tommy John surgery

CINCINNATI – Miami Marlins’ right-hander Max Meyer will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.
The team says Meyer could miss most or all of the 2023 season.
The 23-year-old Meyer is one of Miami’s top prospects and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.
He left his second major league start on Friday in Pittsburgh after throwing 10 pitches.
He missed a month earlier this season with right ulnar nerve irritation.
Also, Miami left-hander Daniel Castano had to leave the Marlins’ game at Cincinnati on Thursday after being hit near his left eye by a line drive off the bat of Donovan Solano.
Castano walked off the field. There was no immediate word on his condition.