Marlins pitching prospect Max Meyer faces Tommy John surgery

Max Meyer of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 23, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI – Miami Marlins’ right-hander Max Meyer will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

The team says Meyer could miss most or all of the 2023 season.

The 23-year-old Meyer is one of Miami’s top prospects and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.

He left his second major league start on Friday in Pittsburgh after throwing 10 pitches.

He missed a month earlier this season with right ulnar nerve irritation.

Also, Miami left-hander Daniel Castano had to leave the Marlins’ game at Cincinnati on Thursday after being hit near his left eye by a line drive off the bat of Donovan Solano.

Castano walked off the field. There was no immediate word on his condition.