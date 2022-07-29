83º

Sports

Marlins pitching prospect Max Meyer faces Tommy John surgery

Associated Press

Tags: MLB, Marlins, Miami Marlins
Max Meyer of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 23, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl, 2022 Getty Images)

CINCINNATI – Miami Marlins’ right-hander Max Meyer will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

The team says Meyer could miss most or all of the 2023 season.

The 23-year-old Meyer is one of Miami’s top prospects and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.

He left his second major league start on Friday in Pittsburgh after throwing 10 pitches.

He missed a month earlier this season with right ulnar nerve irritation.

Also, Miami left-hander Daniel Castano had to leave the Marlins’ game at Cincinnati on Thursday after being hit near his left eye by a line drive off the bat of Donovan Solano.

Castano walked off the field. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author: