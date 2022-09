SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 58 of the Chirping the Cats podcast, host David Dwork poses some interesting questions surround the Panthers as the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners get set to kick off 2022 Training Camp in Coral Springs.

Also on this episode, we hear from a Panthers prospects Justin Sourdif, Braden Haché and Nathan Staios. Each youngster sat down for an exclusive, albeit quick chat just for the listeners of Chirping the Cats.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CTC PODCAST - iOS | Android