On the latest episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10 Sports Anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss the major upset win by the Miami Dolphins. First year head coach Mike McDaniel and third year QB Tua Tagovailoa are now 3-0 on the season, the only undefeated team remaining in the AFC.

Will and Clay also discuss what to make of the disappointing loss by the University of Miami to Middle Tennessee.

