Marlins signing infielder Jean Segura, per reports

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins have reportedly signed a free agent infielder, the team’s first big move addition of the 2022 offseason.
Miami has signed infielder Jean Segura to a two-year deal worth $17 million, according to multiple reports.
Segura, 32, spent the past four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Over 11 seasons in MLB, Segura has a career batting average of .277 and an OBP of .336 while racking up 1,479 hits, 107 home runs and 492 RBIs.
Segura will add a solid defensive presence to Miami’s infield.