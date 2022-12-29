Marlins signing infielder Jean Segura, per reports

(Matt Slocum, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura fields a single hit by Houston Astros' Jose Altuve during the sixth inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins have reportedly signed a free agent infielder, the team’s first big move addition of the 2022 offseason.

Miami has signed infielder Jean Segura to a two-year deal worth $17 million, according to multiple reports.

Segura, 32, spent the past four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Over 11 seasons in MLB, Segura has a career batting average of .277 and an OBP of .336 while racking up 1,479 hits, 107 home runs and 492 RBIs.

Segura will add a solid defensive presence to Miami’s infield.