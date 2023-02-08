Sandy Alcantara still waiting on corrected Cy Young Award after spelling mistake

DORAL, Fla. – Sandy Alcantara is still waiting to collect his Cy Young Award.

The Miami Marlins ace was thrilled when he was announced as the 2022 National League Cy Young winner last November.

It was an amazing achievement for the 27-year-old.

Despite pitching for an offensively challenged Marlins squad, Alcantara remained one of the most feared starting pitchers in all of baseball.

Last month he traveled to New York to receive the Cy Young hardware, but when it was initially presented to him, there was something not quite right.

“I was supposed to get it in New York but they messed up something on the plaque,” he said during a Marlins FanFest Caravan appearance Tuesday night at Doral Meadow Park.

Blessed. Gracias a dioss 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/V908i7IUsI — Sandy Alcantara (@sandyalcantar22) January 29, 2023

Alcantara returned to South Florida plaqueless, with a promise that it would be corrected and delivered to him.

It’s nearly two weeks later and he’s still waiting.

Alcantara said he noticed the error as soon as the original plaque was handed to him, but at first he didn’t want to say anything.

He did get a kick out of some of the posts on social media after people noticed the mistake for themselves, and may even have gotten in on the fun himself.

Now, he patiently waits for a knock at the door from someone holding a larger-than-average-sized box.

“I can’t wait to have my plaque in my house,” he said.