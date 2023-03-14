Dolphins sign running back Raheeem Mostert to a 2-year deal

Raheem Mostert of the Miami Dolphins and Trent Sherfield of the Miami Dolphins celebrate during the third quarter against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are running it back with their running back.

The Dolphins have agreed on a 2-year contract with Raheem Mostert.

The deal is for $5.6M with $2.2M guaranteed.

Last season, Mostert had 181 carries for 891 yards.

Mostert also had 31 catches for 202 yards.

Mostert was a favorite of head coach Mike McDaniel from their time together in San Francisco. When McDaniel got the Dolphins job, he brought Mostert to his team.

The Dolphins are also bringing back running Jeff Wilson.

The team traded for Wilson from San Francisco last season.

Wilson will stay in Miami on a 2-year deal.