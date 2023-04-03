Dolphins sign TE Durham Smythe to contract extension

FILE - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) gets tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (55) after passing the ball to Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Tagovailoa has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game at New England after suffering a concussion in Miami's Christmas Day loss to Green Bay. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol, File)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Dolphins are bringing back tight end Durham Smythe.

The team and Smythe agreeing on a contract extension through the year 2025.

This offseason, the Dolphins let Mike Gesicki leave, he ended up with the New England Patriots.

Smythe was a fourth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2018.

He played in 79 career games, with 56 starts over the past five seasons.

Smythe has 88 catches for 809 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Last season, Smythe started 15 of the 16 games played, a career-high.

He played his college football at Notre Dame.