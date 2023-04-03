Dolphins sign TE Durham Smythe to contract extension

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Dolphins are bringing back tight end Durham Smythe.
The team and Smythe agreeing on a contract extension through the year 2025.
This offseason, the Dolphins let Mike Gesicki leave, he ended up with the New England Patriots.
Smythe was a fourth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2018.
He played in 79 career games, with 56 starts over the past five seasons.
Smythe has 88 catches for 809 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Last season, Smythe started 15 of the 16 games played, a career-high.
He played his college football at Notre Dame.