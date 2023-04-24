Hurricanes big man Norchad Omier enters name into consideration for NBA Draft

Norchad Omier #15 of the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes dunks the ball over Christian Bishop #32 of the Texas Longhorns during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Center on March 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes basketball player Norchad Omier is ready to take the next step.

In a post on Instagram, Omier said he was entering his name into consideration for the 2023 NBA Draft.

“As amazing as this year was, it helped solidify another dream I’ve had since I first started playing basketball and that is to reach the NBA,” he said in the post.

Omier added that he would maintain his collegiate eligibility, leaving the possibility for a return to Miami should things not work out this year with the NBA.

Last season with Miami, Omier averaged 13.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals in 37 games.

He helped lead the Hurricanes to their first ever Final Four appearance.