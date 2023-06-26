J.D. Arteaga to be named next Miami Hurricanes baseball coach

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes are keeping in in the family.

The Canes are set to name pitching coach J.D. Arteaga as the next head coach.

Miami fell short of the College World Series this season, and after the season, Gino DiMare and the Canes parted ways.

Arteaga is a former Miami Hurricanes pitcher.

He has been on the Canes staff for more than 20 years, serving as Miami’s pitching coach since 2003.

Arteaga played for the Hurricanes from 1994-1997, helping Miami reach the College World Series four straight seasons.

He left the program as the all-time wins leader and all-time starts leaders.

Miami retired Arteaga’s No. 33 back in 2003.

He played his high school baseball at Westminster Christian.