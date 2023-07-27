Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey suffers apparent knee injury, carted off practice field

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 26: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Miami Dolphins takes part in a drill during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 26, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – One of the Miami Dolphins newest players appeared to suffer an injury on the second day of training camp.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, acquired in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Rams, was carted off the field after clutching at his left knee following some drill work, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

He was favoring his left leg while being helped on and then off the cart as practice was wrapping up.

There has been no update from the team regarding Ramsey.

Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel’s next schedule press conference is on Friday morning.