Vic Fangio continues building Dolphins defense

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – As the Miami Dolphins get ready for their season opener on Sept. 10 in Los Angeles, Vic Fangio continues to build their defense.

Fangio celebrated his 65th birthday on Tuesday.

He said he has no plans to retire and hasn’t come close, “No, I really haven’t. I still feel young. 65 years young and still can outwork these young coaches.”

Fangio is now paired with head coach Mike McDaniel.

He was asked the differences between himself and his head coach, Fangio said, “Well one, he’s a morning person. I’m a night person. So I stay late. I prefer to sleep in, if I could. He’s the opposite. He’s here early and leaves early.”

Fangio gave reporters a little hint about his personality, talking about his musical tastes, “I like Earth, Wind, and Fire, Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, just to give you a take there.”

Players usually pick the music at practice.

Fangio said he had the chance to once, “We got one in the other day. The music-I shouldn’t say music. The noise that they usually play in the meetings is not music. It’s noise. What they played the day I got my request in, was music.”

Fangio does not participate in social media, he says.

As for the Dolphins first two preseason games, Fangio said, “I think overall, it was good play. I do think we need to keep in mind that the other team’s number one quarterback last week was a rookie. So I think this week, Trevor Lawrence is going to play and he’s a real dude, so he’ll be a good test for us.”

The Dolphins preseason game at Jacksonville is the last tune-up before the season.

The team will trim the roster to the final 53 next Tuesday.