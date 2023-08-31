Dolphins sign FB Alec Ingold to contract extension, per report

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are keeping fullback Alec Ingold around for a few more years.
NFL Network is reporting that the team and Ingold have agreed on a contract extension worth up $17.2-million.
The fullback is a position that many NFL teams have moved away from.
However, Ingold plays a critical role in Mike McDaniel’s offense as a blocker.
The new deal should keep Ingold around through 2026.
Ingold played in 17 games in 2022. He had 15 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Teammates also regard Ingold as one of the leaders in the locker room.