Dolphins sign FB Alec Ingold to contract extension, per report

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) celebrates a touchdown with fullback Alec Ingold (30) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are keeping fullback Alec Ingold around for a few more years.

NFL Network is reporting that the team and Ingold have agreed on a contract extension worth up $17.2-million.

The fullback is a position that many NFL teams have moved away from.

However, Ingold plays a critical role in Mike McDaniel’s offense as a blocker.

The new deal should keep Ingold around through 2026.

Ingold played in 17 games in 2022. He had 15 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Teammates also regard Ingold as one of the leaders in the locker room.