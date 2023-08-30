Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier says conversations with Colts about Jonathan Taylor were just exploratory

General Manager Chris Grier of the Miami Dolphins answers questions from the media during a season ending press conference at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on December 30, 2019 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS – Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier says the Dolphins and Colts were not close to a deal for running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts gave the former rushing champion an opportunity to explore trade options.

Miami was one of the destinations that Taylor reportedly was interested in.

Grier said Wednesday, “It was a lot of exploratory talks. I can say there was no exchange of offers from either one of us, it was just general talks. So a lot of stuff reported, I can tell you guys, 95-percent of it was wrong. So, we had some discussion but it’s not different than any player that’s ever released or available that we know about and I’ll have discussions with the GM about it.”

Grier added, “In terms of being close or anything, there was nothing really close.”

Reports are the Colts were seeking Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Grier said, “Jaylen Waddle would not be available to anybody.”

The Dolphins will go into the season with a running backs room that head coach Mike McDaniel is familiar with including Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson.

Veteran Myles Gaskin was among the Dolphins cuts on Tuesday.